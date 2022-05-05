2022 legislative session wraps up as campaign season begins

Hundreds of bills died before getting a vote.

HARTFORD, Conn — The 2022 legislative session is in the books, but the political spin is just beginning. Both parties will take what happened under the gold dome into Connecticut communities to try and sway your vote as campaign season unofficially kicks off.

“There will be a lot more back and forth,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

But not before touting legislative successes that included a balanced on-time budget with historic tax cuts.

“Four years ago, Susan and I were looking down the barrel of a 3.8-billion dollar deficit,” remarked Lamont.

But now with a $4.8-billion dollar surplus, Republicans say Democrats have gone on a shopping spree. “Increased spending could create a cliff in our future years,” said house Republican leader State Rep. Vincent Candelora.

They accuse Democrats of trying to have their cake and eat it too.

“They can tout that it’s a historic tax cut. It was preceded by historic tax increases,” added Candelora.

Republicans proposed even bigger tax cuts of $1.2 billion dollars.

“The biggest tax cut in Connecticut history was rejected by the majority,” said Senate Republican leader Kevin Kelly.

The democrats went on to hail their $30 million dollar investment in mental health and increased funding for child care.

“It means we’re going to have mobile crisis vans with a therapist in there ready to go,” said Lamont. “We know what that means to kids and what that means to single moms.”

And in the wake of a possible Roe V Wade appeal, they acknowledged consideration is now being given to a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights as an abortion protection bill that just passed this session will be signed into law.

“Our legislature has taken action to protect healthcare providers and also to protect women,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Republicans meanwhile are still talking about crime even after passing bipartisan juvenile justice reform.

“Yes we’ve got some reforms but they are all dealing with the symptoms of crime not looking at the root cause,” said Sen. Kelly.

Both parties had some parting thoughts as the curtain closed on the 2022 legislative session.

“I think people appreciate that the state is turning a corner,” said Lamont.

“Did we get accountability? Did we get affordability? Did we get a safe Connecticut? Unfortunately, the answer is no,” said Sen. Kelly.

Other notable moments of the session included various environmental bills, more changes to the state's marijuana laws and making Juneteenth a state holiday. Still, hundreds more bills also died before a vote including a bill touted by Connecticut 4th graders that would have made the lollipop the official state candy.

