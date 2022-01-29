Legislature to start 2022 session with remote meetings

Leaders announced the plan Friday and said the remote-only policies will be reviewed again at the end of February.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers will hold public hearings and most meetings by video conference only during the first month of the 2022 legislative session due to the coronavirus.

Senate President Martin Looney and House Speaker Matt Ritter, both Democrats, announced the plan Friday and said the remote-only policies will be reviewed again at the end of February.

This year’s session begins Feb. 9. Leaders of the Democratic majorities in both chambers say the hearings and meetings will be held on Zoom.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly criticized the plan, calling it “more governing in the dark.”

