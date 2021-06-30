Marijuana is legal in CT starting on July 1 | What you need to know

Here are a few fast facts on the marijuana bill that goes into effect tomorrow.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Beginning on July 1, marijuana for adult use will be legal in the state of Connecticut.

So what does that mean for residents across the state?

FOX61 answers some of the questions you may have regarding legal cannabis use in Connecticut.

When does marijuana become legal and how much can I have?

Starting on July 1, residents 21-years and older will be able to legally have 1.5 ounces of marijuana. Up to 5 ounces will be allowed in a locked container in one's home or in your car's trunk or glove box.

When will I be able to buy at dispensaries or grow my own cannabis plats?

Residents will have to wait longer to grow and buy cannabis from dispensaries.

Retail sales are expected to begin in 2022 and residents will be able to grow plants starting on July 1, 2023. One will not be able to grow more than 12 pot plants at a time per household.

Can dispensaries be built in any town?

No, towns and municipalities will have the option to deny dispensaries from operating within their borders.

Will you be able to use cannabis anywhere?

Residents will not be able to smoke in certain areas including state parks or while driving.

Click here to read the bill.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.