New Haven's Maritza Bond declares candidacy for Secretary of the State

She currently serves as New Haven's Director of Public Health

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Maritza Bond, currently serving as New Haven's Director of Public Health, has thrown her hat in the ring and declared herself a candidate for Secretary of the State in the Democratic Primary in August.

Bond had formed an exploratory committee last year. Calling herself "an underdog," she said that she is comfortable in that role. She said she is the first person in her family to attend college, became the first Hispanic Health Director in Connecticut, and lead the city of New Haven response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Bonds said her campaign platform focuses on "establishing no-excuse absentee ballot voting, early voting, and making the office more business friendly." Bond pointed to her executive experience as the public health director for first Bridgeport and then New Haven, managing hundreds of employees and multi-million dollar budgets, and said that helps differentiate her from the other candidates.

State Rep. Stephanie Thomas, a Democrat, who represents parts of Norwalk, Westport, and Wilton, has also declared her candidacy. On the Republican side, State Rep. Terrie Woods, who represents Rowayton and part of Darien, declared her candidacy according to Ballotpedia.org.

Denise Merrill, who has held the office since 2011, decided not to run for re-election.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.