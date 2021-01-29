Secretary of the State Merrill hopes to see expanded voting approved by lawmakers

Lawmakers agreed last year to temporarily allow COVID-19 as a valid reason to vote absentee. An amendment is needed to make the change permanent.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says she hopes Connecticut lawmakers this year will take steps to expand access to absentee ballots and allow early voting, measures she notes have strong support among voters.

The Democrat also wants the General Assembly to put into law some of the election-related safety measures taken last year during the pandemic, including making the ballot drop boxes permanent.

Connecticut’s constitution currently prevents early voting and expanded eligibility for absentee ballots.