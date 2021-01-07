Mixed reactions in CT on marijuana law that went into effect July 1st

Connecticut joined its neighboring states like New York and Massachusetts for legalizing it.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Recreational marijuana was officially legal on Thursday after Governor Lamont signed the bill into law last week.

There have been mixed reactions where some say it is about time, but others worry about the effects when it is smoked.

"I would smoke typically about three ounces a month," said Deray Ritter of Hartford.

Ritter proudly waved his marijuana flag at Bushnell Park and said smoking marijuana has become a mindless habit for him, a habit he has taken on since he was young.

"I have a lot of ailments. I have like back problems, body issues stuff like that and then also I grew up with it in the culture. My parents are Rastafarians and stuff like that," added Ritter.

He told FOX61 he has driven under the influence of marijuana before but does not feel it has impacted his cognitive abilities at all.

"People like me we've been ostracized for years and years for trying to smoke something that's very harmless to the environment and everybody around. I know ... me? I know it's similar to a cigarette," added Ritter.

Those who are 21 and older may now use and possess up to one and a half ounces while they can transport up to five ounces that must be locked in their car's glove box or trunk.

Anyone who is found with the exceeded amount will face penalties.

The bill also sets regulations for dispensaries, delivery services, and smoking areas.

Claudine Fox with the Connecticut ACLU was happy to see his law passed. She said even before it was a law, marijuana users still found other ways to get their hands on it.

"It's the same as alcohol. it's something that has been around for a really long time. Our border states have legalized it so for the last five years or so, people have been traveling across the border to get it from Massachusetts and New York," said Claudine Fox, Public Policy & Advocate Director of the Connecticut ACLU.

One of the lawmakers who voted against the bill was Republican House Minority Leaders Vincent Candelora. He argued it was a rushed move on the Democrats' end who did not think about the safety aspect.

"I'm concerned that we're going to start to see an uptick of drug use at younger ages and so I thought there should be more protections in place to also think that a police officer can't pull somebody over when they witness them smoking a joint while driving," said Candelora.

Marijuana sales will not happen until at least 2022 when there are more details on licensing and regulations.

As of now, five towns have chosen to prohibit marijuana - Danbury, Waterbury, Newtown, Ridgefield, and Prospect.

