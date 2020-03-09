Murphy, Merrill to talk about election security measures

State received $5.4 million to enhance the safety of in-person voting

U.S.Senator Chris Murphy and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill are expected to talk about the threat foreign inference poses on our elections.

"As U.S. intelligence officials continue to sound the alarm on Russian and other foreign interference in our elections," Murphy and Merrill said in a press release, " [will] discuss the threat foreign inference poses on our elections and what Connecticut is doing in partnership with the federal government to strengthen the state’s cyber defenses and secure our elections.

In March, officials announced Connecticut would receive $5.4 million to enhance the safety of in-person voting in polling places, expand vote at home mail-in voting, and protect the security and integrity of the election and the counting of ballots.

Starting Tuesday, The Secretary of the State’s office will be sending out applications for absentee ballots to all active, registered voters.

All voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot for the 2020 election by checking the COVID-19 excuse on the application.

Although absentee ballot applications will be mailed to every eligible voter, they are also available in English and Spanish at myvote.ct.gov/absentee.

When the town or city receives the absentee ballot application, they will confirm that the person is eligible to vote.

Connecticut law says absentee ballots can only be distributed after October 2.