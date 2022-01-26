Biden's justice nominee to replace Breyer vacancy could be a Black woman: Blumenthal

The president will nominate someone to fill the vacancy opened up by the retirement of Justice Steven Breyer.

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Wednesday that he expects President Joe Biden will make good on his pledge to nominate a Black woman to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court.

Blumenthal, who serves on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, will take part in the confirmation hearings for whoever the president nominates. That nominee, if approved, will be to be voted on by the full Senate.

Blumenthal said he hopes the nominee will receive bipartisan support from the Senate.

"There are a number very qualified Black women on the Federal bench right now, with the experience and expertise to do a great job," said Blumenthal, declining to name anyone specific, so as not to create early scrutiny for either the nominee or the president.

The 83-year-old Breyer has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, trying to forge majorities with more moderate justices right and left of center.

Breyer’s departure won’t change the 6-3 conservative advantage on the court, since his replacement will be nominated and almost certainly confirmed by a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest majority. It also makes conservative Justice Clarence Thomas the oldest member of the court at 73.

