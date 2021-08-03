Blumenthal, Murphy discuss COVID-19 relief package

They will be joined by New Haven Major Justin Elicker.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy were at the New Haven City Hall on Monday morning to speak about the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by the Senate over the weekend.

The two senators were among those who voted to approve what is being called the American Rescue Plan. The Senate approved the bill by a strict party-line vote, as expected.

Blumenthal and Murphy will be joined by New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The stimulus bill – its cost is nearly one-tenth the size of the entire U.S. economy – is President Joe Biden’s biggest early priority. It stands as his formula for addressing the deadly COVID-19 virus and a limping economy.

“This nation has suffered too much for much too long,” Biden told reporters at the White House after the vote. “And everything in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and to meet the most urgent needs of the nation, and put us in a better position to prevail.”

Saturday's vote was also a crucial political moment for Biden and Democrats, who need nothing short of party unanimity in a 50-50 Senate they run with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. They hold a slim 10-vote House edge.

Not one Republican backed the bill in the Senate or when it initially passed the House, underscoring the barbed partisan environment that's characterized the early days of Biden's presidency.

“This pandemic relief package is key to both Connecticut and the country conquering the pandemic and putting America back to work. This truly big and bold piece of legislation meets the urgency of this moment,” Blumenthal said after the vote. “We listened to people about what they need and then wrote it into law: extended unemployment benefits, nutrition assistance, housing aid, support for small businesses and countless others who have been hanging by a thread.”

He said Connecticut is estimated to receive around $4 billion through the funding set aside for states and local governments.