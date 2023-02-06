CT Delegation announces guests for State of the Union

The speech is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of the Connecticut congressional delegation have announced their guests for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m.

U.S. Richard Blumenthal announced that Alex Plitsas, a U.S. Army veteran who helped evacuate hundreds of Afghans as part of the “Digital Dunkirk” following the U.S. withdrawal of troops, will be his guest Tuesday.

"Alex courageously stepped up in the days that followed to help many Afghan refugees escape the Taliban,” Blumenthal said. "Alex’s remarkable leadership, dedication and determination has provided a path out of Afghanistan for many of the most vulnerable and at-risk of our allies and I am honored to host him as my guest for tomorrow’s State of the Union address."

Plitsas accompany Blumenthal to a Senate dinner where he will have the opportunity to share his story and efforts directly with Senators. Plitsas is a Fairfield resident and former chairman of the Fairfield Republican Town Committee.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney from the Second District will be joined by former Connecticut State Representative Joe de la Cruz. de la Cruz has worked in the manufacturing sector in Eastern Connecticut and worked with programs like the Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative (MPI). He is also an active volunteer in helping local families and communities battle back against the opioid crisis and overcome addiction.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.