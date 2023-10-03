Connecticut House delegation reacts to McCarthy ouster

“It is time for Republicans to stop catering to the radical extremes of their caucus, and instead reach across the aisle," said Rep. Jim Himes.

HARTFORD, Conn — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of the job in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history. The 216-210 vote was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos. McCarthy’s chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the “motion to vacate,” drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who said he was unworthy of leadership. Next steps are uncertain, but there is no obvious successor to lead the House Republican majority. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was named speaker pro tempore in the interim.

Connecticut's delegation to the House of Representatives reacted to the ouster.

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson (1st District) said in a statement:

“This is a sad day for the institution of the United States Congress,” said Larson. “The last time a motion to vacate was made was 113 years ago, but that vote failed, showing the severity of the split within the Republican Conference today. Only Republicans spoke on the floor as we considered this motion, which further underscores the turmoil they face. Kevin McCarthy’s inability to keep his word with Republican members, with the President, and with Democrats, was of his own doing. Hopefully they have learned that shutting down the government and cutting vital programs for the American people like Social Security is not the direction the nation needs to go in. Democrats remain united behind Hakeem Jeffries and our agenda to solve the everyday issues facing Americans: putting people back to work, lowering costs for families, expanding Social Security, and protecting women’s reproductive rights.”

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (3rd District) said in a statement:

“This is a solemn day for the House of Representatives. Instead of working on legislation that helps Americans deal with rising costs, raises wages, or protects vital programs like Social Security and Medicare, our chamber has once again been paralyzed by House Republican extremism.

“Since January, Kevin McCarthy has allowed the extreme right-wing in his party to disrupt our work as legislators, pursue baseless investigations into President Biden, and bring an end to any work they deem too bipartisan. Week after week, this institution has endured legislative chaos and uncertainty. They brought our nation to the brink of default in May, and they brought our government to the brink of a shutdown last weekend. Time and time again, House Republicans have proven themselves incapable of governing – and that has consequences.

“This level of dysfunction is unprecedented, and it prevents us from being able to do our jobs as lawmakers. For these reasons, I voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.”

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (4th District) said in a statement:

“Last week, Democrats averted a government shutdown by supporting a Republican stop-gap bill which would otherwise have failed. With that vote, we proved once again that bipartisanship, not performative infighting, is the key to strong government.

“It is time for Republicans to stop catering to the radical extremes of their caucus, and instead reach across the aisle to pass moderate, thoughtful legislation that focuses on helping Americans. I hope that, after this historic vote to remove the Speaker, the House can move towards more productive pursuits with that purpose in mind.”

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (5th dIstrict) issued the following statement:

“As a history teacher, an American and someone who believes wholeheartedly in government this day is chilling. For months we have witnessed the inability to govern by the House Republican majority, and now the chaos of their conference has come to a climax in the worst possible way. All of our institutions are being tested and I pray that Republicans will work with Democrats to elect a Speaker of the House and find a path forward that keeps our government working for the American people.”

