'Absolute dumpster fire' | Connecticut lawmakers on Capitol Hill sound off on possible shutdown

CONNECTICUT, USA — The federal government is barreling toward a shutdown, with no solution looking likely before the Sunday morning deadline.

“We are really at risk of seeing the government run out of funding Saturday night,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, (D-CT).

The feds will run out of money at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and rather than coming together, the House and Senate are drifting further apart.

“If there's a shutdown, it will reach every corner of Connecticut,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D-CT) said. “The impacts are likely to be severely harmful.”

Multiple government agencies and programs could see effects like NASA, FEMA and Federal Flood Insurance.

More than 10,000 federal workers in the state would be furloughed or forced to work without pay, in addition to about 13,000 active duty and reserve military personnel.

“They can't stand to go without one paycheck,” Murphy said. “They might not be able to pay their rent, which could have long-term implications on their credit score and their financial solvency.”

While social security checks would still go out, food insecurity could be an issue.

More than 47,000 WIC recipients and nearly 400,000 SNAP food stamp beneficiaries in Connecticut could lose their access to benefits and potentially be turned away at grocery stores.

“This is about your family,” added U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, (D-CT 3). “This is about being able to meet your bills. It's about putting food on the table for people.”

Connecticut lawmakers said small business loans could also be delayed, potentially costing the state an average of nearly $1.2 million in SBA financing every day.

“At the end of the day, the shutdown actually costs money, billions of dollars, because late payments, the glitches and obstacles to the normal functioning of government, the failure to provide refunds on time, all have penalties,” Blumenthal said.

The Senate is slowly advancing its own version of a bipartisan bill – called a continuing resolution – to fund the government for another six weeks, but it looks like this measure would be a non-starter in the House.

Friday afternoon, House Republicans did attempt to pass their version of a continuing resolution, but that bill failed. A group of 21 conservative Republicans joined with all Democrats to block the measure.

“Radical Republicans in the House are just an absolute dumpster fire right now,” said Murphy.

Murphy and Blumenthal said they still have hope the House will take their Senate short-term funding bill to a vote after it passes this weekend, but that looks unlikely.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

