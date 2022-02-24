‘This is a humanitarian and refugee crisis’ | Connecticut leaders react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

State and local leaders added their voices to the growing outrage and condemnation of Russia’s actions.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Local leaders and experts expressed their outrage after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border is a “full-scale” war that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. It was Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

In Connecticut, state and local leaders added their voices to the growing outrage and condemnation of Russia’s actions.

Rep. John Larson called Russia’s invasion a “humanitarian and refugee crisis.”

“America stands with Ukraine and its people,” he said in a statement. “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is unwarranted and dangerous. NATO, the U.S., the E.U., and our allies and partners are united in confronting Russian aggression, and together, we have imposed severe sanctions on Russia. These sanctions, along with innovative export control measures, send a strong message that we will not tolerate this kind of behavior.”

Larson went on to say that Russia’s military action will have a profound human cost.

Sen. Chris Murphy called Russia's actions "evil" Wednesday night, and the Ukrainian people will fight to secure their nation from this foreign tyrant. He said the U.S. will stand with them in the fight.

"Tonight, the entire Post World War international order sits on a knife edge. If Putin does not pay a devastating price for this transgression, then our own security will soon be at risk," he wrote on Twitter. "We must be unceasingly in our assistance to the Ukrainian people. We must levy crippling sanctions on Russia. And we must cut off Putin and his cronies from the global economy. A strong, swift response is vital."

Congressman Jim Hines accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of violating international law and ignoring the warnings of the United States, NATO and the community of free nations.

“This decision will bring terrible consequences to him and his supporters in the form of sanctions and other crippling measures,” Hines said in a statement. “He should immediately withdraw all troops or risk an escalation in consequences that will not end well for him or his regime.”

Congressman Joe Courtney said Putin would face "bitter consequences" for his actions and invasion of Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin and his ruling clique will pay a bitter price for his unjustified attack on the sovereign state of Ukraine and its people,” said Congressman Courtney. “Ukraine defense forces are better equipped, better trained, and more determined than in 2014, when Putin forcibly seized Crimea. In addition, the U.S., NATO, EU, and G7 countries are united to punish this invasion with increasing sanctions, effectively isolating Russia’s economy and society. Every democracy has a stake in protecting the international rule of law and supporting the brave people of Ukraine.”

Sirens rang out in Ukraine’s capital, large explosions were heard there and in other cities, and people massed in train stations and took to roads, as the government said the former Soviet republic was seeing a long-anticipated invasion from the east, north and south. It reported more than 40 soldiers had been killed and dozens wounded so far.

The conflict was already shaking global financial markets: Stocks plunged and oil prices soared amid concerns that heating bills and food prices would skyrocket.

After weeks of denying plans to invade, Putin justified his actions in an overnight televised address, asserting that the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the U.S. had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion. He accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and for security guarantees.

International relations expert Yvonne Davis spoke with FOX61's Tim Lammers and Erika Arias regarding the invasion.

"In his mind, he has tuned out everyone and he's going to do what he has to do," Davis said regarding Putin's actions. "Sanctions are the only options on the table because we're not sending troops to Ukraine. [...] It is up to president Biden to levee most of the sanctions but we have to be mindful of the boomerang effect that will take place."

Representative Rosa DeLauro condemned the "malicious invasion of Ukraine" and demanded that Putin pay for his actions.

“I condemn Russia’s unwarranted and malicious invasion of Ukraine and stand with the Ukrainian people who are under attack," DeLauro said in her statement. "Vladimir Putin’s greed, growing aggression, and unyielding pursuit of power have brought us to this point, which will lead to grievous loss of life and humanitarian devastation.

“President Putin and his cronies must pay the full price for their actions, which are not just an attack on Ukrainian sovereignty but on global democracy. We must move further beyond the initial tranche of sanctions imposed by the Biden Administration to respond to Russian aggression. In conjunction with our allies, we must terminate Russia’s participation in the global economy and fully cut off Russia’s leading financial institutions.

“The Appropriations Committee has long supported Ukraine as it has strengthened its democracy and defended itself against Russian aggression. My colleagues and I are carefully monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide assistance both to our Ukrainian partners and to our allies in Central and Eastern Europe as they confront this crisis.”

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia for the “unprovoked and unjustified attack.”

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

The president said he planned to speak to Americans on Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a statement on Twitter that the U.S. stands with the people of Ukraine as they “fight for their freedom from Russian tyranny.” He said consequences will be swift, severe and strong.

“It is far past time to fully sanction Russia, Putin & his oligarchs,” he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

