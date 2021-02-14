Connecticut's Senators react to acquittal of former-President Trump

CT's U.S. Senators both voted for conviction, saying Trump's words directly incited the mob that tried to stop the certification of the presidential election.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy both voted Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial for Incitement of Insurrection. In the evenly divided Senate, seven Republicans voted to convict, only the second time in history that members of a president's own party voted for conviction.

After the vote, Senator Blumenthal released a statement that said, "Today’s result – the largest bipartisan vote to convict a president of impeachment in our nation’s history – reflected the irrefutable, unrefuted case against Donald Trump. This trial was a moral reckoning that laid bare Donald Trump’s lawless incitement of riot to overturn an election and retain power for himself, leaving five dead and hundreds more injured. He will be forever disgraced in the eyes of history.

Although we did not reach a conviction, it does provide some measure of accountability – but much more must be done to stop a would-be Trump tyrant from similar attempts to mobilize or exploit the rage of violent extremists to subvert our democracy.

The quest for accountability will continue. Congress must act to stem the tide of white supremacy and violent extremism. The courts are working now to prosecute the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol, hunting lawmakers and ransacking our sacred halls of democracy. A criminal investigation looking into Trump’s astonishing attempts to overturn Georgia’s election results is ongoing.

Democracy is not our default state of being. Democracy survives only so long as the institutions that support it thrive. Democratic institutions will only persist through the hard work, active work, dedicated work of our elected officials. For four years, Trump continuously and callously attacked the basic norms and institutions of democracy. For four years, he normalized chaos. It is all of our jobs now to restore the rule of law, the protections of rights, and the integrity of institutions.”

Today’s result—the largest bipartisan vote to convict a president of impeachment—reflected the irrefutable, unrefuted case against Trump. This trial was a moral reckoning that laid bare Trump’s lawless incitement of a riot to overturn an election & retain power. pic.twitter.com/rpyJyvnnOW — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) February 14, 2021

Senator Murphy released a statement that reads:

"In the days following the election of Joe Biden, I went to the Senate floor to speak out against the epidemic of delusion that was spreading across the Republican Party. President Trump and his loyalists were spewing bald-faced lies to the American people—claiming without evidence that the election was stolen and rigged. I warned of the danger to our democracy. I worried about the possibility of violence. I hate that I was right," said Murphy. "The insurrection at our Capitol was not inevitable. Rather, it was a direct consequence of President Trump's urging supporters – over the course of many months and on the very day of the riot – to overturn the results of a free and fair election. And what did President Trump do when the insurrection was underway? He privately reveled in the coverage. He continued to press Republicans to stop the certification of the Electoral College. What did he not do? Take any meaningful steps to diffuse the violence he whipped up.

Murphy continued: "No one wanted to hold another impeachment trial. No one wanted to relive the painful and traumatic events of January 6th. But we had to do so. Without accountability, we simply do not have a democracy. The president of the United States cannot get away with inciting a violent insurrection. And today, I did my duty to hold former President Trump accountable for his gross betrayal of his oath."

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-03) also issued a statement, saying in part: “Critically, the Republican leader in the Senate fully accepted the impeachment managers’ case for conviction. That is a damning result.