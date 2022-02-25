Connecticut leaders react to SCOTUS nomination

First Black woman is nominated to U.S. Supreme Court.

HARTFORD, Conn. — President Joe Biden announced Friday his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

If Jackson is confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. She currently stands as the first Black woman ever nominated to serve in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Currently, Jackson serves as a judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Now, Connecticut's leaders are reacting to the nomination announcement.

Connecticut's U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he urged Biden to nominate a Black woman with powerful intellect and profound integrity.

"This historic nomination is truly thrilling. Judge Jackson has an exceptional record of personal accomplishment and character with unquestionable qualifications as a dynamic, brilliant, jurist. She is a star – an example of the best of America," Blumenthal said.

Biden has nominated the judge to replace Justice Stephen Breyer who announced his retirement in January.

Jackson's experience, perspective and voice will be a valuable addition to the bench, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

“In nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court, President Biden has selected an outstanding jurist to succeed Justice Steven Breyer," Lamont said. "...I applaud President Biden’s choice and commend his commitment to ensuring that our nation’s highest court better reflects the nation itself.”

The Appeals Court judge is said to be Biden's top choice. Jackson was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit last year by a 53-44 vote.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an exceptional choice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Brown Jackson’s broad experiences across the legal profession and her service on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and the U.S. District Court have distinguished her as one of our nation’s sharpest legal minds and most well respected judges,” said Attorney General William Tong.

Jackson will be considered by Senate Judiciary before the confirmation vote by the full Senate.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.