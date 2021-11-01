CT Senators react to impeachment resolution and lack of security at U.S. Capitol

Blumenthal is one of the many Democrats who have called for the removal of President Trump through the 25th Amendment.

CONNECTICUT, USA — House Democrats announced Monday their resolution to impeach President Trump for the deadly U.S. Capitol attack last week.

Lawmakers in Connecticut reacted to the move and have taken preventative measures should this happen again.

"I strongly and urgently support impeachment," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Vice President Mike Pence has not said whether that is on the table. A source told FOX News Pence has not been involved in any 25th Amendment conversations.

"There is precedent for impeaching a federal official even after resignation. As you may know, federal judges have resigned trying to avoid the consequences of impeachment," added Sen. Blumenthal.

He called the breach at the Capitol an act of terrorism and showed worry for President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration in nine days.

"That was not a protest. That was an armed insurrection. It was domestic terrorism, and we should beware of what may happen on January 20th," added Blumenthal.

Senator Chris Murphy shared similar concerns. He and Senator Blumenthal were inside the U.S. Capitol the day of the attack and the incident has left him compelled to take action.

Murphy sent a letter to the Acting Secretary of Defense and requested a full review necessary for the military to defend the U.S. Capitol from attack.

With his own eyes, he said it was clear the Capitol Police did not have the manpower to defend the Capitol from the invasion that day and it took four hours for the National Guard to arrive.

"That is unacceptable. This is America’s temple of democracy. The United States Capitol. Inside it that day was the joint session of the United States Congress," said Sen. Chris Murphy.

Murphy believed another attack will happen again.