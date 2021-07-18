Cuban Americans protest at state Capitol

"Across the different generations of exiles, they're all coming together for this one cause and that's to free Cuba," said Victor Triay of Middletown.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Cuban Americans living in Connecticut held a protest at the state capitol Sunday afternoon, standing in solidarity with protesters in Cuba. The protesters called for "freedom for Cuba" seeking democracy for the country that has been under a communist regime for decades.

"People are uniting across the different generations of exiles and they're all coming together for this one cause and that's to free Cuba," said Victor Triay of Middletown.

Protests that reportedly began over a lack of food and goods and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic sparked calls for change from people in and outside of the country. Those in attendance at the state capitol said it was important to them to show support for those protesting in Cuba.

"I suffered so much under the communist system. I know how my people are suffering and I can't miss this," said Patricia Hernandez of Farmington.

Protesters said they want to bring attention to the issue and help the people of Cuba's voices be heard.

"You just feel so desperate, and we wanted to let people know here, our political leaders that there is a community, and that we care and we're voters just like anyone else and they're here to represent us and this is how we feel," said Leslie Soler of Farmington.