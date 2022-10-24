Himes returns from meetings in Ukraine

The 4th district representative led a bipartisan delegation to the war torn country.

WASHINGTON — Fourth District U.S. Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) returned Saturday from a trip to war-torn Ukraine, where he and two other representatives met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy among others.

Himes, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), all members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence went on the trip.

The trip started in Warsaw, where they received military and defense briefings from Embassy officials. According to Himes' office, the delegation traveled to Rzeszow and Kyiv to talk with soldiers, including those from Connecticut, They met with Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders.

“The Ukrainian people did not intend to be heroes but were peaceful citizens who answered the call to arms and rose up in defense of themselves, their neighbors, and their nation,” said Rep. Himes. “We were able to discuss the full effect of the invasion, the necessity of global support, and the path forward towards Ukrainian victory.

“The United States will always be on the side of democracy, and this bipartisan delegation represents our unwavering commitment to helping the Ukrainian people win this fight. Congress must continue to provide the military assistance necessary to defend against Russian oppression, not only to protect our strategic ally but to further our global security interests.”

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

