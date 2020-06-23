President Donald Trump is expected to visit Yuma to survey the border wall before speaking at a rally in Phoenix. You can find the latest updates here.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is taking a trip to Arizona on Tuesday, where more than 54,000 people have contracted coronavirus and more than 1,300 have died of the virus.

But the focus of Trump's trip will not be on the deadly disease: He is planning to visit Yuma to survey the border wall and mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system.

Trump will then head to Phoenix, where he will deliver remarks at a Turning Point Action event aimed to students at Dream City Church.

Sen. Martha McSally, Reps. Debbie Lesko and Andy Biggs and Gov. Doug Ducey will be among the politicians in attendance throughout Trump's visit to Arizona.

Trump is expected to arrive in Yuma around 10 a.m. before going to the new border wall site in San Luis around 11:30 a.m. He will then land at Sky Harbor around 1:30 p.m. and speak at Dream City Church at 2:40 p.m. before leaving Phoenix at 4:15 p.m.

The pastor of the church hosting Trump claimed it has air purification units that can eliminate the coronavirus in a matter of minutes.

But experts said those claims are full of hot air.

Turning Point Action also forced attendees to fill out a form that would also absolve the organization of any responsibility in case they contracted COVID-19.

Attendees will also have to wear a mask. Organizers say there will be masks and sanitizer on hand.

This would not be the first time Trump visited the Valley amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it is the first time he has hosted a rally in the Phoenix area since the start of the outbreak.

Trump visited Phoenix in May to tour a Honeywell facility that created millions of N95 personal protection masks and held a roundtable discussion with Native American leaders.

Here are the latest updates with Trump's visit to Arizona:

6:56 a.m.:

President Donald Trump departs Washington, D.C. for Yuma, the White House says.

Starting at 4 a.m. (Arizona time):

Supporters line up at Dream City Church ahead of President Donald Trump's rally.

Here is a livestream from Sky 12 showing supporters lined up outside Dream City Church.

Sky 12 over Dream City Church in Phoenix Sky 12 is over Dream City Church in Phoenix as supporters gather ahead of President Trump's rally this afternoon. MORE: https://bit.ly/2NlvhfM Posted by 12 News on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

12 News will post updates related to the president's visit here. Stay tuned for the latest information.