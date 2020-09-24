Local politicians weigh in on the replacement of Justice Ginsburg

FOX61 spoke to House Republican Leader State Rep. Themis Klarides and Senator Richard Blumenthal.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As flags remain at half-staff in Connecticut, to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the debate over when she should be replaced keeps picking up steam.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell blocked President Barack Obama‘s nomination of Merrick Garland to the supreme court four years, during an election year, at that time saying it was best to wait until after voters decided on a new president

"I am deeply offended and angry about their breaking their word, reversing their position, and threatening the health of millions and millions of Americans," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal

But the fact that McConnell wants a vote this year should not come as a surprise. There have been 19 times when a Supreme Court seat became vacant in an election year when both the presidency and the Senate were controlled by the same party. Only one nominee was rejected. That was because of a scandal.

"Election day voters of the country gave the Republicans a large majority in the Senate during the midterms, so one would argue that was the voice of the public making known that they want to strengthen the position of the senate," said State Rep. Mike France (R-Gales Ferry).

"It’s unfortunate that it’s so close to an election because by definition it will become political," said State Rep. Themis Klarides, the House Republican Leader.

But she wanted to focus today on the woman she called a "legal pioneer and a role model for women of all ages." And Klarides noted she was respected on both sides of the political aisle.

"Senator Oren Hatch, who was a senator from the state of Utah, and he was about it as conservative as they get, and he was a big proponent of her and voted for her," said Klarides says.

It's been reported that Ginsburg's dying wish was that her replacement wouldn't be confirmed until after the next inauguration.