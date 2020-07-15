New QU poll shows Joe Biden leading Presidential race

The poll shows Biden widening his league by 15 points. Voters gave the President a negative 35 - 62 percent approval rating on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic

HAMDEN, Conn. — As the presidential election inches closer and closer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new poll shows Joe Biden leading President Trump.

According to a Quinnipiac Poll released on Wednesday showed Biden has taken a 15% lead over President Trump. Biden has continually lead over Trump since March ranging a lead from eight to 11 percentage points.

"Yes, there's still 16 weeks until Election Day, but this is a very unpleasant real time look at what the future could be for President Trump. There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Voters said 50-45 percent that Biden would do a better job handling the economy. In June, Trump had a slight 51-46 percent lead over Biden.

Asked about other key issues:



* On handling a crisis, Biden leads 57 - 38 percent;



* On handling health care, Biden leads 58 - 35 percent;



* On the coronavirus response, Biden leads 59 - 35 percent;



* On addressing racial inequality, Biden leads 62 - 30 percent.

President Trump has continued to push the agenda of reopening the country, though COVID-19 cases have continued to increase. Many are saying Florida has become the new epicenter of the virus in the country.

Voters gave President Trump a negative 35 - 62 percent approval rating on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the president's lowest mark since the question was first asked in March. A majority of voters also say they believe Trump is hurting not helping efforts to slow down the spread of the virus.