Parents whose son died hope new Congress OKs gun safety bill

The law includes fines and potential prison time for failing to secure guns. Ethan Song accidentally killed himself in 2018 with a handgun owned by a friend's father

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The parents of a Connecticut teenager who accidentally shot himself to death at a friend’s home are hoping the new Democratic-controlled Congress will pass a federal law requiring gun owners to store their firearms in secure containers to prevent children from harming themselves.

All seven Connecticut Democrats in Congress joined Michael and Kristin Song on Wednesday to announce a new push to win federal approval of “Ethan’s Law,” named after their son who died three years ago.