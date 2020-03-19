Rep. Jim Himes Endorses Joe Biden

“At a time of national tragedy with the urgent need for steady leadership to save American lives, we need a leader who has the experience and knowledge to get our country back on track. Whether it was his time serving our country as Vice President, Senator, or as a military father, Joe Biden understands what it means to lead. Through my work on the Intelligence Committee, I’ve come to value stable leadership more than ever. After the last four years of Donald Trump in the Oval Office, our country deserves calm and steady leadership. I’m proud to endorse Vice President Biden because he provides the moral clarity to be a true commander-in-chief, ready to meet the needs of today.”