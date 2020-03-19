Rep. Jim Himes Endorses Joe Biden

FAIRFIELD, Conn. —
.U.S. Rep Jim Himes from Connecticut's 5th District has endorsed Joe Biden.
“At a time of national tragedy with the urgent need for steady leadership to save American lives, we need a leader who has the experience and knowledge to get our country back on track. Whether it was his time serving our country as Vice President, Senator, or as a military father, Joe Biden understands what it means to lead. Through my work on the Intelligence Committee, I’ve come to value stable leadership more than ever. After the last four years of Donald Trump in the Oval Office, our country deserves calm and steady leadership. I’m proud to endorse Vice President Biden because he provides the moral clarity to be a true commander-in-chief, ready to meet the needs of today.”
Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona this week, increasingly pulling away with the Democratic presidential primary race and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign. The former vice president's third big night in as many weeks came amid tremendous uncertainty as the Democratic contest collides with efforts to slow the spread of a virus that has shut down large swaths of American life.
Biden's quest for his party's nomination now seems well within reach. His trio of wins doubled his delegate haul over Sanders, giving the former vice president a nearly insurmountable lead.