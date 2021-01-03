Senate to vote on confirming Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Education today

If confirmed, he will be the second Hispanic man to hold the position.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Senate is set to vote Monday on the confirmation of Connecticut’s Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona as the new education secretary.

The Meriden-native was nominated by President Joe Biden in December. The Senate is expected to confirm Cardona during a vote at 5:30 p.m.

A life-long educator who was raised in a housing project in Meriden, the 45-year-old Cardona returned to his old school as a fourth-grade teacher in 1998. He quickly rose through the ranks of Meriden’s public school system – all the way up to assistant superintendent of schools.

Gov. Ned Lamont appointed Cardona to the top education post in Connecticut just months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last month.

When schools moved to remote learning, Cardona hurried to deliver more than 100,000 laptops to students across the state.

Cardona has been a staunch supporter of getting school children back in physical classrooms.

"If [COVID-19] was spreading within our schools, I would say shut them down," Cardona told FOX61 in November 2020. "It is not spreading within our schools we have to maintain the social and emotional well-being of our learners are long as we can because we know remote learning does not compare to in-person learning," said Commissioner Cardona.

Last month, in a 66 to 32 procedural in-house vote, the Senate passed a motion to invoke cloture, moving the confirmation vote closer.

If Dr. Cardona is confirmed, he will be the second Hispanic man to hold the position.