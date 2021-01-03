Senate to vote on confirming Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Education today

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Senate is set to vote Monday on the confirmation of Connecticut’s Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona as the new education secretary.
The Meriden-native was nominated by President Joe Biden in December. The Senate is expected to confirm Cardona during a vote at 5:30 p.m.
A life-long educator who was raised in a housing project in Meriden, the 45-year-old Cardona returned to his old school as a fourth-grade teacher in 1998. He quickly rose through the ranks of Meriden’s public school system – all the way up to assistant superintendent of schools.
Gov. Ned Lamont appointed Cardona to the top education post in Connecticut just months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last month.
When schools moved to remote learning, Cardona hurried to deliver more than 100,000 laptops to students across the state.
Cardona has been a staunch supporter of getting school children back in physical classrooms.
"If [COVID-19] was spreading within our schools, I would say shut them down," Cardona told FOX61 in November 2020. "It is not spreading within our schools we have to maintain the social and emotional well-being of our learners are long as we can because we know remote learning does not compare to in-person learning," said Commissioner Cardona.
Last month, in a 66 to 32 procedural in-house vote, the Senate passed a motion to invoke cloture, moving the confirmation vote closer.
If Dr. Cardona is confirmed, he will be the second Hispanic man to hold the position.
The confirmation vote comes as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is expected to visit Meriden on Wednesday. It will be her first trip to Connecticut in her new role.