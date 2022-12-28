Title 42 upheld by U.S. Supreme Court for now

Immigrations advocates here in Connecticut call this ruling un-American.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Supreme Court ruling extending an expulsion policy known as Title 42 allows migrants to immediately be turned around at the Southern U.S-Mexico Border.

The Supreme Court voted five to four to keep this ruling in place.

This means migrants fleeing their countries and seeking asylum here in America have to wait even longer to cross into our country.

Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to immediately turn away migrants who have crossed the southern borders citing Covid-19 prevention.

"The crux of this issue right now and why it is so controversial is because it was enacted as a public health emergency during a public health emergency,” said immigration attorney, Jefferey Curtin.

In April, the CDC said Title 42 was no longer necessary because of changing public health conditions and increased availability of tools to fight COVID.

"However the status quo has created a situation where there is now an immigration crisis with a years' worth of migrants who are all waiting along the U.S.-Mexico border to come in,” said Curtin.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Since March 2020, Title 42 has been used more than 2 million times to turn migrants away.

Chris George with Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services said this ruling is un-American.

“It’s expelling people without giving them a chance to make their case that they are fleeing persecution and violence and that goes against our American values,” said George.

With the Supreme Court keeping this in place for now Curtin said this will have a negative impact if and when Title 42 is lifted.

“When Title 42 is finally rescinded, we are looking at roughly a full years' worth of migrants who will be coming across in the following days and weeks,” said Curtin.

George agrees.

“As soon as we lift it or before we need to prepare for that influx in migrants. We need to have many more crossing points. We need to have immigration authority there to interview people,” said George.

The influx of migrants made their way to the Northeast as well.

“We likely will see more immigrants than we have had in the last several years because when Title 42 is lifted more people will be coming across the border and Connecticut will see our fair share of people coming to join us up here,” said Curtin.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding Title 42 in February. Its ruling is not expected until at least May.

