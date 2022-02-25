Ukrainian students studying in Connecticut speak out about attack on their native country

The students said they are doing what they can to help from far away, fundraising and advocating for the Ukrainian people.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As part of the Ukrainian Global Scholars Program, students are able to learn here in Connecticut, attending some of the state's most prestigious schools.

"The main goal of this organization is that we get a western perspective, a western broad education and with new knowledge, we come back to Ukraine and help develop the nation," said Yuliia Kulchytska, a student at Wesleyan University.

It's been difficult to focus on school lately though. The young students, facing something their peers can't relate to, as their native country is under attack.

"The past 48 hours were sleepless, it's been horrible knowing that my native town was bombed by Russian troops. My family is safe in a bunker for the last 48 hours," said Oleh Atamniuk, a student at the Westminster School in Simsbury.

"Every Ukrainian has already learned how the sound of explosions looks like," said Oleksii Antoniuk, a student at Yale University. "It's a war, it's a war. People are hiding in their bomb shelters. There are always air sirens going off."

Thousands of miles away from their family and friends, they feel their pain but also feel helpless.

"My sister she's a kid, she's of course panicking. It was heartbreaking for me when she called me this morning and she said like 'oh my god Yuliia, right now I'm realizing I may never see you again,'" Kulchytska said.

"It's hard to realize that my friends in Ukraine, 18, 19 years old they are getting drafted to fight for the country. It's just a different reality," Atamniuk said.

They are doing everything they can to try to help from here in Connecticut.

"I tried to fundraise some money from students and the teachers at my school. I'm trying my best to raise awareness and we need American support too," said Atamniuk.

The students said there is one thing every American can do during this difficult time.

"Americans can help Ukrainians with not spreading miscommunication, actually digging into the issue of what's actually happening," Kulchytska said.

"Reading only verified sources, making sure your information hygiene is well developed. That would probably be the best thing you can do," Antoniuk said.

There is a rally planned in support of Ukrainians this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the state capitol.

