Watch: President Trump condemns last week's riot of Capitol

The President released the video through the White House Twitter account after the House voted to impeach him.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Moments after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time, the President released a video condemning last week's riots.

The video message was released through the White House Twitter page since Twitter had banned President Trump following the riots. On January 6, thousands of people stormed the U.S. Capitol. As a result, five people were killed and Congressional chambers were vandalized.