Western Mass. farmer's display supporting Biden, Harris goes up in flames

One man has been arrested; the farmer who painted the hay bales says he expected vandalism, but not arson. “We’re not afraid", he said.
DALTON, Mass. — A stack of hay bales on a western Massachusetts farm that was painted to show support for the Democratic presidential ticket went up in flames, and one man has been arrested in connection with the blaze, authorities said.

The unusual political display at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton featured 19 hay bales that were wrapped and painted with the words: USA and VOTE along with the names of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Dicken Crane, the owner of the farm, told The Berkshire Eagle that he was working Friday evening when he turned around and the display was on fire. No one was injured.

Authorities said Saturday that Lonnie Durfee, 49, has been charged with burning personal property. He’s expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday and it was not immediately clear on Saturday whether he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Crane said they expected the display to be vandalized, but never imagined it would be set on fire.

“We’re not afraid,” Crane told The Boston Globe.

