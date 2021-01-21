New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker to make 'special announcement' at noon

Elicker defeated Toni Harp in 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is expected to make a 'special announcement' Thursday afternoon.

According to the New Haven Independent, Elicker is expected to announce he'll be seeking a second term.

Elicker has been in office for a little over a year. He defeated Toni Harp in the Democratic primary and then in the general election, earning 70% of the vote.

He campaigned at that time and pushed plans to create more affordable housing, invest in education and create a transparent, accessible government.

However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic early in his term, those plans have taken a back seat to manage the response in Connecticut's second-largest city.

Elicker has held frequent press availabilities via teleconference since March.

The city was also the site of a number of demonstrations in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in May. The demonstrations were peaceful.

Earlier this month, Elicker announced that New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes will be retiring from his post as the Chief of the New Haven Police this spring.

Mayor Elicker wants to find an interim Chief as soon as he can. He will be looking at internal and external options to fill the big shoes left behind.

He has pushed for heavy fines for illegal ATV and dirt bike riders.

Earlier this month, he celebrated with east side residents when the plan for a trash plant was rejected.

Elicker called on Yale University to pay a larger share as the city is facing a major deficit during the fiscal year 2021. And, because state and federal funding is uncertain at best, he's calling on the number three taxpayer in the city for assistance.