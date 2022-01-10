People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut starting on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws.

Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.

Comprehensive background checks must also be completed every five years.

Katy Fressola from West Hartford manages a summer camp and shared her thoughts with FOX61 about the legislation.

"You want to know who you’re hiring and kind of what’s in their background to make sure everyone you’re bringing on to your camp community is a safe person to have on campus,” she said.

Another law requires online dating services to notify Connecticut users if they conduct criminal background checks on their members.

Also on the books, June 19, or Juneteenth, will be recognized as an official state holiday starting on June 19, 2023.

Juneteenth is already a federal holiday and recognizes the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

"I am half black and white. I am proud of my heritage. I think it's great,” Liz Aheart from Hartford said.

"While there may be 80 new laws, a lot of them are focusing specifically on things that our communities have voiced to us as being important,” State Senator Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) said.

Over the past year, communities across Connecticut have raised their voices about juvenile crimes and vehicle theft. Among the new laws is legislation requiring juveniles who are arrested to appear before a judge within 5 days of their arrest. Juveniles could also be placed under electronic monitoring if they are a repeat offender of a vehicle or property theft.

Under the new laws, motor vehicle larceny offenders could also face higher fines.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.