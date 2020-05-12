Newtown board blocks proposed gun-carrying restrictions

The action by the town's Legislative Council on Wednesday night comes less than two weeks before the eighth anniversary of the Newtown school shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Newtown officials have blocked proposed bans on carrying firearms around town that were requested by gun control activists who said they were intimidated at protests by armed Second Amendment Supporters.

