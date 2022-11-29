Connecticut officials react to Senate passing same-sex marriage legislation

The Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, and couples who have married since this day can now feel some relief.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation in a 61-36 vote protecting Americans' right to same-sex marriage on Tuesday.

The bill protects same-sex marriages but also interracial marriages regardless of a person's sex, race, and ethnicity.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal released a statement applauding the legislation and calling it a historic moment.

“Confronting a real and urgent threat, this measure guarantees the right of all Americans to marry the person they love. At this historic moment, the bill guarantees marriage equality for gay and interracial couples – assuring them that their marriage in Connecticut will be accorded full protection and legal standing in every state, regardless of its own laws. This law is important, but should not have been necessary; there is still so much work ahead of us to combat bigotry. But I am relieved and grateful that thousands of loving couples across the country will no longer have to live in fear of this activist Supreme Court’s intolerance.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said this legislation is necessary to protect marriage equality.

“Every person deserves the right to marry who they love. Thankfully, this is the clear consensus position in America today, and it’s why marriage equality has been the law of the land in Connecticut for over a decade. This legislation is, unfortunately, necessary to protect marriage equality from increasingly radical Republican judges and ensure that no one faces discrimination because of who they married.”

