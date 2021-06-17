On anniversary of the war on drugs, CT sends recreational cannabis bill to Gov's desk

The 300-page recreational cannabis bill is poised to become law with one stroke of Governor Ned Lamont’s pen.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It was Groundhog Day at the state capitol, but the third time was the charm. On Thursday, the state senate voted to legalize recreational cannabis, yet again. The bill now heads to the Governor’s desk.



The delays were perhaps, fitting. Thursday marks 50 years to the day since President Nixon declared a war on drugs. Now, Connecticut is closer than ever to making this landmark legislation the law of the land.



The vote was 16-11. "We're Going to have a product that is legal for adults, taxed and regulated," said State Sen. Marty Looney.

The 300-page recreational cannabis bill is poised to become law with one stroke of Governor Ned Lamont’s pen. He has indicated he will sign the legislation. "As soon as I can so nobody can change their mind."



Debate on the senate floor lasted only about two hours this time. Republicans went down in defeat. The Democrat backed legislation, they say, puts money before public health and safety and is a reason to pause at the ballot box. "It’s just apparent that the Democrats are going to impose this policy because it’s what they want. The question for Connecticut really is, is it what families think it’s good for their kids?" remarked State Sen. Kevin Kelly.



But Democrats hail the bill as victory for social equity. Half of all the licenses will be awarded to applicants in local communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs. "We made sure in this bill to try to make sure local entrepreneurs have a role in this new enterprise," said Looney.

The bill funnels 25% of the tax revenue to substance abuse prevention and caps THC levels at 30% across all products. "People drank alcohol before prohibition, during prohibition and after prohibition. When people want to use a product, they will find a way to use it whether it is legal or not," added Sen. Looney.

But Sen. Kelly responded, "The Connecticut Medical Society and Hospitals are saying don’t do this. We followed the science all through the pandemic, but all of a sudden, we’re not going to follow the science. We are going to expose our kids to the availability and accessibility of marijuana, which is a drug."

Once the Governor signs the bill, you can possess up to 1.5 ounces of pot legally starting July 1st, but retail sales will take a lot longer. They are expected to begin in May of 2022 at the earliest.

