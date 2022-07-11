On the eve of Election Day candidates make one last push to reach voters

Both Republicans and Democrats held events Monday to try to appeal to voters before they head to the polls.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Candidates who will be on the ballot Tuesday took one last opportunity to try to reach voters.

"I'm telling you, we're gonna win this election. People need to get out and vote. The only way we're going to change Connecticut is to change the governor," said Republican candidate for governor, Bob Stefanowski at an event Monday morning.

"I've been working my heart out for 4 years as your governor and a number of months here as a candidate, now it's up to you. And I just really hope people pay attention to this vote and vote accordingly," said Governor Ned Lamont.

Both candidates spent Monday touting their campaign promises to voters.

"In this building, there's a $6 billion slush fund. We need to put that money to use, we need to give it back to you," Stefanowski said.

"I got 100k jobs out there right now ready to be filled, ready to give people the skills they need to take a job," Lamont said

At a get out the vote event in New Haven hosted by democratic candidates the spotlight was also on the races for who will represent Connecticut in Washington D.C.

Senator Richard Blumenthal who is running against republican Leora Levy made his case for his re-election.

"Women's reproductive freedoms are on the ballot. Voting rights and lowering the cost of living in Connecticut," he said.

Levy is endorsed by former president Donald Trump and describes herself as pro-life.

"We need common sense, pro-growth economic policies, we need a strong policy to support our police," Levy said on a recent episode of The Real Story.

In the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is among those looking to serve another term.

"It's the economic issues where people really are concerned and I think that democrats have responded to those concerns and those challenges," she said.

DeLauro is running against republican Lesley DeNardis, who has campaigned saying she stands for limited government and economic freedom.

Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

