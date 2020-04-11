On the heels of Democratic gains, Gov. Lamont details possible policy agenda

The Governor discussed i-lottery, legalization of marijuana, and other possible ideas for Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Nationally, not much is clear on this day after the election. But at the state level, things are very clear. On Wednesday, Governor Lamont provided his thoughts on both. The Presidential race is a national nail biter. Gov. Lamont said, "The last thing I thought this country needed was the confusion that you see with a deadlocked 50/50 race."

But here in Connecticut, it was a state sweep. Democrats picked up seats in both the house and the senate. "People are going to say oh my gosh a lot of Democrats and super majorities. I just want people who are looking for solutions," said Lamont.

Republicans say they have those solutions. Vin Candelora was re-elected and is poised to be the new House Republican leader. "I am hopeful is that this Governor will stand you to some of the bad policies that Democrats have passed and try to get Republicans in the room to make better policy," said Rep. Candelora. Lamont said, "If you’ve got a better idea, come. You’ve got a place at the table and I’m all ears."

But that sense of kumbaya might not last as contentious policy issues bubble to the surface. Remember tolls? Lamont said, "Let's ask the legislature. You’ve heard my best ideas. I haven’t heard their best ideas except for something about taking money from the rainy-day fund."

Other possible legislative battles loom on legalizing marijuana. "I’ll be talking with my fellow Governors about what if anything we want to do on a regional basis and then talking with the legislature as well," said Lamont.

Sports getting and i-lottery may get some play, "Let's face it. I’m looking around the country. I’m seeing this is something that is happening."

So too, may government-run healthcare. "I’m looking at all solutions I can to make healthcare more affordable broadly speaking to individuals, the self-employed and small business. If our insurance companies can come up with a solution maybe the public option would be one of the options on the table," said Gov. Lamont.

Another possible idea is taxing the wealthy through capital gains. It was endorsed by legislative Democrats but not supported by the Governor. "The idea of CT jumping forward and raising taxes in our own puts our state at terrible competitive disadvantage right when we have the wind at our back."

Republicans are warning you to hold onto your wallet once the COVID crisis subsides. "I think all those are back on the table. It’s ironic that we lost seats in our wealthier communities because they are the ones who are going to pay the next tax bill coming forward," said Rep. Candelora.