Pelosi, Larson to discuss child tax credit legislation in East Hartford

Officials said 77 % of children in Connecticut’s 1st District have already benefited from child tax credit payments.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to join 1st District U.S. Rep. John Larson on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the expanded Child Tax Credit.

Pelosi and Larson will be joined by Gov. Ned Lamont at Goodwin University in East Hartford.

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 aid included an expansion of the child tax credit, extending it to families without any tax obligations. Parents of a child under the age of 6 can receive $3,600 annually, some of which can be paid out monthly at $300. Each child from the age of 6 to 17 qualifies for $3,000 annually or $250 per month.

The expanded child tax credit is set to lapse after a year, though Biden has proposed extending it through 2025 and would like it to be made permanent.

