President Biden to visit Connecticut next week

HARTFORD, Conn. — President Joe Biden is set to visit Connecticut next week, the White House announced in an advisory on Friday morning.

The White House said the president would make the trip on June 16.

It's not clear why he will be traveling to the Nutmeg State, and whether he will have any other dignitaries accompany him, but the White House is expected to provide more details in the near future.

The last time Biden visited Connecticut was in October 2021. He was in Hartford to promote his "Build Back Better" initiative and then went to UConn to attend the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.

This is a developing story.

