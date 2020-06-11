President Trump calls out Quinnipiac Poll

In a press conference Thursday night, President Donald Trump spoke about poll numbers, specifically criticizing the QU poll as being wrong.

HAMDEN, Conn. — During a press conference inside the White House Thursday night, President Donald Trump criticized poll numbers while speaking to Americans and reporters.

President Trump claimed he won the election and there was widespread voter fraud across the country. He added he will be seeking legal action to prevent the alleged fraud. As of the time of this writing, there have been no confirmed reports of voter fraud.

Trump continued by calling out presidential polls taken in the weeks leading up to the election.

The President specifically called out Connecticut's Quinnipiac Poll during the press conference.

President Trump claimed the Quinnipiac University Poll has always been wrong and cited a specific poll that had Biden winning Florida, which ultimately was won by Trump.

"The day before election Quinnipiac -- which was wrong on every occasion that I know of -- had Joe Biden up by five points in Florida and they were off by 8.4 points and I won Florida easily, easily. They had me losing Florida by a lot and I ended up winning Florida by a lot, other than that they were very accurate," the President said.

The Quinnipiac Poll showed Joe Biden beating Trump by at least 10 points for several weeks. The associate vice president and director of the Quinnipiac University Poll Doug Schwartz responded to Trump's criticisms, by saying the poll stands behind its methodology.

“For more than two decades, the Quinnipiac University Poll has been a highly-trusted source of opinion surveys with a stellar track record,” said Schwartz, associate vice president, and director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “We stand behind our methodology and the polling industry provides valuable insights into changing political opinions over time. We learn with each election cycle and our experts will examine our polling methods and make any necessary adjustments in future years.”

As of the time of this writing, Joe Biden leads President Trump in the electoral college.