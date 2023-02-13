New bill proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control

“It's common sense. It's good policy,” said state Sen. Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich).

GROTON, Conn. — Some state legislators want to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control medication.

“It's common sense. It's good policy,” said Sen. Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich), during a press conference Monday at a CVS in Groton. “It supports women's choices and their health care.”

Twenty other states already do this and supporters of Senate Bill 171 say Connecticut is behind the times.

“Pharmacists are highly trained healthcare professionals who have the knowledge and the expertise to dispense medication safely and effectively,” Sen. Heather Somers (R-Groton), said.

The bill would permit residents to obtain prescription contraceptives directly from a pharmacist, without requiring a trip to the doctor.

“We are not saying you can't see a physician,” said Somers. “If you want to see your physician, by all means, go right ahead. But this is also a stopgap measure for those folks that just do not have the access to the health care provider.”

With this bill, pharmacists would need to undergo additional training to be allowed to prescribe hormonal birth control something pharmacists say they’re prepared to do.

“We do so much more than simply fill prescriptions,” CVS pharmacist Janet Matiucci added. “We are highly educated and trained healthcare professionals and we can and will provide a broad spectrum of services to our patients.”

This measure is already receiving bipartisan support. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz previously spoke out in favor of the proposal.

“We look forward to advancing it in this legislative session and want to work together with anyone in order to get it across the finish line,” said Fazio.

SB 171 was approved by the legislature’s public health committee for a public hearing, but that is yet to be scheduled.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

