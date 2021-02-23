Prosecutor to finish term of state GOP chair who resigned

Members of the Connecticut Republican State Central Committee on Monday night elected Sue Hatfield, who was in a four-way race.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Connecticut Republicans have chosen Sue Hatfield, a state prosecutor and vice-chair of the state GOP, to finish the rest of J.R. Romano’s term as chairman.

Members of the Connecticut Republican State Central Committee on Monday night elected Hatfield, who was in a four-way race. She will hold the position until June, when Romano’s term was scheduled to expire.

Romano informed state Republicans on Jan. 12 that he was ending his third two-year term six months early.

He did not give specific reasons for his resignation during an interview, saying only that it was time for a new voice.