Lawmakers urged to address segregation in special session

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers are being urged reform land use rules in an attempt to address racial segregation across the state.

The move comes after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has revived long-running efforts to better integrate Connecticut, considered one of the most racially segregated states in the nation.

The new group Desegregate Connecticut is calling for changing discriminatory zoning rules in order to provide more diverse and affordable housing opportunities throughout the state.

It's unclear when state lawmakers might take up the issue.