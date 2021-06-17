Rep. Hayes announces new bill

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes who represents Connecticut’s fifth district has announced the Caregivers, Access and Responsible Expansion for Kids act of 2021 (Care for

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congresswoman Jahana Hayes who represents Connecticut’s fifth district has announced the Caregivers, Access and Responsible Expansion for Kids act of 2021, nicknamed the CARE for Kids Act.

This is a bipartisan bill that would help to support millions of children, who are raised by grandparents or others, in need of free and reduced-price meals.

CARE For Kids Act is co-led by U. S. Representatives Don Bacon (R-NE), Deborah Ross (D-NC), and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA).

Currently there are millions of children who are cared for by someone other than their parents, and because of that they are ineligible or decertified for free and reduced-price meals at schools according to Hayes.

The CARE for kids act would make sure that local education agencies can provide automatic eligibility for children who face food insecurity.

Congresswoman Hayes said she a personal connection with this act, she was raised by her grandmother and understands the need for free and reduced meals from school.

“Children in foster care, adopted, extended relative-care, or in state guardianship need uninterrupted access to school meals programs with automatic eligibility and certification,” Hayes said. “The CARE for Kids Act, compounds efforts toward ending child hunger, while providing support for families. This is a solution which immediately supports children in these circumstances in need of basic nutrition.”

Not only is a safe home important for children, so is a nutritional meal Representative Bacon said in a statement.

“I know that the CARE for Kids Act will ensure these children have access to a healthy lifestyle and their families will receive the support they need,” Representative Bacon said. “I also thank my co-lead Rep. Hayes for her leadership to address food insecurity.”

With so much uncertainty going on in the world, the opioid epidemic and now COVID-19, children should not have to worry about where or when their next meal comes from, Senator Casey said in a statement.

“The CARE for Kids Act closes a loophole in order to ensure that these children can access nutritious foods through school meal programs,” Senator Casey said. “At the same time, it also eases the financial burden for their caregivers, often grandparents or other relatives, who have taken on the responsibility of caring for them.”

The bill would allow school the option to provide automatic eligibility and certification to:

Children cared for by a relative who receives adoption or guardianship assistance

Children cared for by grandparents or other relatives due to placement by a state or tribal child welfare agency

Children living in “Grandfamily” housing or receiving housing assistance under the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1996

Children automatically eligible for free meals through Medicaid Participation, but are not able to be certified

The bill will also extend eligibility for children already receiving reduced or free meals placed under the care of a grandparent or other relatives. This bill is endorsed by the following organizations: End Hunger CT!, Connecticut Alliance of YMCAs, Connecticut Alliance of Foster and Adoptive Families (CAFAF), Wheeler Clinic, Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), National Education Association, Generations United, Feeding America, AASA - The Association of School Superintendents.

