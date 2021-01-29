Rep. Hayes circulating a letter asking for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to not be seated on the Committee of Education & Labor

Representative Greene has caused controversy over past rhetoric and comments she made online.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Connecticut Representative Jahana Hayes tweeted Thursday a letter asking Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to not be seated on the Committees of Education and Labor.

According to AXIOS, Representative Greene, a newly-elected republican, has caused controversy over past remarks regarding violence and promoting conspiracy theories. Media Matters reported she endorsed conspiracy theories about 9/11, the Parkland school shooting, and the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Rep. Hayes, a Democrat, wrote Greene's conduct was "antithetical " to the work of the committee. She continued by saying Greene's actions and words disqualify her from the privilege of serving on the committee.

(1/2) I am circulating a letter to ask that @RepMTG not be seated on @Edlaborcmte. Her conduct is antithetical to the work of the Committee. @HouseDemocrats & @HouseGOP have a moral responsibility to bring forth healthy debate in our Cmte’s and work towards solutions. pic.twitter.com/mZZxm9Tp6d — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) January 28, 2021

In another tweet, Rep. Hayes apologized to Sandy Hook families and others over the rhetoric.

"I'm so sorry to my Sandy Hook families, my constituents & colleagues in education that have to experience this all over again," wrote Rep. Hayes. "My House colleagues agree that this dangerous rhetoric should not be accepted. Thank you for support my call to not seat her on @EdLaborCmte."

I'm so sorry to my Sandy Hook families, my constituents & my colleagues in education that have to experience this all over again. My House colleagues agree that this dangerous rhetoric should not be accepted. Thank you for supporting my call to not seat her on @EdLaborCmte. — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) January 28, 2021

Parents of the victims of the Sandy Hook school massacre Mark Barden and Nicole Hockley issued a statement regarding Representative Greene's comments.

"Having a Sandy Hook and Parkland denier on the House Education and Labor Committee is an attack on any and every family whose loved ones were murdered in mass shootings that have now become fodder for hoaxers. We’re grateful for people like Rep. Jahana Hayes who understand that hateful conspiracy theories and suggestions that our childrens' violent deaths never happened have no place in our society, much less the United States Congress," said Mark Barden, father of Daniel Barden, and Nicole Hockley, mother of Dylan Hockley.

When FOX61’s sister station 11Alive reached out to Greene for comment, she responded by slamming Democrats and “fake news media:”

"Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News Media will stop at nothing to defeat conservative Republicans.

"They are coming after me because I’m a threat to their goal of Socialism.

"They are coming after me because they know I represent the people, not the politicians.

"They are coming after me because like President Trump, I will always defend conservative values.

"They want to take me out because I represent the people. And they absolutely hate it."

Rep. Greene tweeted a statement on Tuesday saying she has had teams of people who ran her pages over the years and CNN was trying to cancel her.