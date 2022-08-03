'It's an honor to be the first' | Rep. Maryam Khan on being the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House of Representatives

Khan takes it as a big responsibility and is happy to be the one to do that.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Rep. Maryam Khan is the first Muslim member of the Conn. House of Representatives, where she represents parts of Windsor and Hartford as the fifth house member.

"It's an honor for me to have this support of my community, to be a voice for the people of my community, and it's an honor to be the first," Khan said told FOX61 News on Tuesday. "I take it as a big responsibility and I'm happy to be the one to do that."

Khan is a mother of three kids and a teacher and she previously served on the Board of Education.

Khan said she wanted to become a state representative after she grew up in Windsor, and her children did too. She became involved with PTO, attended board meetings and other initiatives.

Khan would like to work on the inclusion process with local decision-making.

"I think that in our legislative bodies that we have we should have representation of the communities that we serve and so having all stakeholders at the table, having that voice at the table I think it's crucial in the right direction we need to be going," Khan said.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.