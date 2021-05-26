Republican Themis Klarides exploring run for governor

HARTFORD, Conn. — Former State Representative Themis Klarides is exploring a run for governor.
On Wednesday, Klaries announced she has filed paperwork that would allow her to use her own resources to look at a possible run for governor. She has not yet set up an official exploratory committee, a move that would allow her to begin fundraising.
“As I consider a candidacy for Governor in 2022, today I will be filing paperwork with the State Elections Enforcement Commission to indicate that I will be expending personal resources as part of this consideration," she said in a statement. "At this point, I will not be accepting contributions or conducting any fundraising as I conduct my due diligence."
She continued: "I believe deeply in the potential of our state, and that the status quo of the Lamont administration has failed our families. I look forward to listening to voters across the state as I carefully consider what is best for our state, our people, and my family."
With her announcement, Klarides is the first Republican to take the first step towards entering a bid for governor.
Klarides was the first woman to lead the Republican members of the Connecticut House of Representatives. She announced she would not seek a 12th term in the General Assembly last April.
Klarides was first elected in 1998 to represent Derby, Woodbridge, and Orange. When she announced her decision to not seek re-election, she said it was based on a combination of personal and professional considerations.
In 2014, the Seymour-native was unanimously chosen as the Caucus Leader – the first woman to hold the position. She was re-elected leader again in 2016 and often clashed with former Gov. Dan Malloy over budgetary and other matters.
Klarides' sister, Nicole Klarides-Ditria, also serves in the House, representing Beacon Falls, Derby, and Seymour.
Klarides graduated from Trinity College and Quinnipiac University's law school and is a practicing lawyer.
