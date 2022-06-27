Roe v. Wade decision presents both moral dilemma and political opportunity

Roe v. Wade is no longer the law of the land, but it is still the law of the state.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe V. Wade isn’t just a moral one, as we head into campaign season, it’s a political one. And while Democrats in Connecticut seem poised to galvanize the anger into votes, Republicans hope to flip the script back to more local issues.

“In Connecticut, it’s really no impact,” remarked Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for Governor.

But it could have an impact. Even with abortion rights codified into state statute, a national law that bans abortion would supersede that. “Where we go from here is to the ballot box,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Democrats have made it a campaign issue. Gov. Lamont quickly debuted a campaign ad following the decision.

“This is not a political choice, it’s your choice," Lamont said.

At a news conference the following day he remarked, “I am so sick of these servants for Republicans talking about freedom and liberty and small government. This is the biggest encroachment on our freedoms that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

Lamont’s Republican opponent, Bob Stefanowski told FOX61 he will continue to support a women’s right to choose, but he also supports a ban on late term abortion and mandatory parental notification for anyone under 16. “You are still at a young age. I think you should have your parents' guidance in a situation like that,” said Stefanowski.

Stefanowski wouldn’t say whether he would have signed the recent Connecticut law that offers safe harbor to those from out of state who are facing prosecution for seeking or performing an abortion.

“Hypothetical questions. There were a lot of bills that were passed. I wasn’t in the seat. What I will tell you is it’s law now and I’ll enforce it,” said Stefanowski.

Meanwhile, Senator Blumenthal, who sits on the judiciary committee, said that he is open to considering a structural change on the Supreme Court.

“Frankly, I couldn’t be more angry and fearful over where this country is going under this Supreme Court.”

Blumenthal’s unapologetically pro-choice Republican opponent told FOX61 she would never support a national abortion ban. “I will never let anybody bully me into something that I believe is not right. I have to represent the state of Connecticut,” explained Themis Klarides. “This issue is not about being pro-abortion this issue is about being pro-choice. I’m not saying it would be a decision I could make for myself but I know I can’t make that decision for other women,” added Klarides.

Democrats told FOX61 they worry the decision to overturn Roe is a catalyst that could threaten gay rights and the right to contraceptives. Republicans say we need to focus on things affecting local families now like gas prices, supply chain issues and out-of-control inflation.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

