Sara Gideon concedes to Susan Collins in heated Maine Senate race

Sara Gideon is delivering remarks around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

BANGOR, Maine — Four-term Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins battled her way to another victory Tuesday, as Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, who serves as Maine's Speaker of the House, conceded the race Wednesday afternoon.

Addressing supporters Wednesday, Collins said she had a "good talk" with Gideon, and thanked her for taking the time to call.

With 95 percent of results reporting, Collins is leading 51 percent to 42 percent. The race used ranked-choice voting, a process that requires a candidate to win by more than 50 percent of the vote. Otherwise, the race would have run off into ranked-choice tabulation.

"Let me say what an extraordinary honor it is to represent the great state of Maine and to know that I will have the opportunity to serve all of Maine for the next six years," Collins said.

Collins said she feels winning is an affirmation of the work she's doing in Washington, "to fight hard every day for the people of Maine."

Collins noted the historic nature of her win, saying she's now the first person since Maine directly elected its senators to win a fifth term.

"Thank you so much to the people of Maine, thank you!" Collins said.

Collins, 67, was born and raised in Caribou and lives in Bangor with her husband.

She is chairwoman of the Special Committee on Aging and a member of the Appropriations, Intelligence, and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committees. As its senior member, she is in line to become chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee if Republicans retain control of the Senate.

Gideon, 49, was raised in Rhode Island and moved to Freeport, Maine, in 2004, with her husband, where they live with their three children. She served on the Freeport Town Council and was elected to the Maine House in 2012, 2014, and 2016, serving as assistant majority leader and then speaker of the house.

The high-profile campaign, which could have tipped the U.S. Senate from a Republican to a Democratic majority had Gideon won, was the costliest political race in Maine history, with Gideon raising nearly $70 million and Collins $27 million. More than $120 million was spent by the two candidates and outside groups on television advertising, according to the Associated Press.

The campaign was also the ugliest in Maine's history, with both candidates claiming they were the subject of false attack ads paid for by out-of-state money, and both campaigns ran negative ads during the final weeks of the race.