Sec. of the State meets with community through ConneCT & Cut series

Sec. Stephanie Thomas receives a haircut and talks about issues like voting, elections and civic engagement.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Monday, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas stopped by Finishing Touch Men’s Grooming Lounge in Waterbury, to talk about voting, elections, civic engagement and more.

“It's always been important to me to go to people where they are,” Thomas said.

This was part of her ConneCT & Cut program, aiming to engage with voters and communities, all while the Secretary actually gets a fresh haircut.

“We all had a shared experience where our barber shop, our hair salon, is where in our community all different types of people got together, they talked about the issues of the day, and barbers and hair stylists often connect people to help their community,” continued Thomas.

Connecting with the community is precisely what she is hoping to do.

“I think too many people just think I vote and I'm done, but without realizing the important role they have in relaying how the implementation is rolling out, back up the chain,” said Thomas.

Finishing Touch was the fifth stop of Thomas’ ConneCT & Cut series.

“I find our voters to be some of the smartest people in the city of Waterbury,” said Wendy Tysonwood, president of the Greater Waterbury Branch of the NAACP. “When they don't vote it’s because they just don't think there's anything in it for them.”

Thomas wants to engage with barbershops and salons because she says they’re hubs of information for communities.

“Most of their customers don't know where to get started,” Thomas added. “I always ask the question, ‘What can we in government be doing better to get the information into the hands?’”

O’Neil Lindo, the owner and manager of Finishing Touch, says he’s already been having these conversations for years.

“Some of the folks from the community don't know who’s running, so what we do is say this person, that person,” he said. “I always say, pay attention to the issues that the candidates are bringing, so that you're voting intelligently.”

Thomas hopes by sharing this information with hair stylists and barbers across the state, she can keep the community engaged beyond Election Day.

“Everyone, once they learn a little bit, I see the excitement in their eyes,” said Thomas. “I think people wish they had learned this growing up, because they want to know, they want to be engaged. It's part of the experience of being an American.”

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

