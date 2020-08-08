Secretary of the State asked power companies to prioritize polling places ahead of CT primary

Denise Merrill said Connecticut residents are familiar with voting in the face of bad weather following 2011 October snowstorm and Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

HARTFORD, Conn. — While all eyes have been on Tropical Storm Isaias and the damage left behind this week, Connecticut continues to prepare for its Primary election next week.

On Tuesday, August 11, voters who are registered as either Democrats or Republicans are eligible to vote for the candidates that will run in the general election in November.

Isaias' winds whipped through Connecticut Tuesday afternoon and evening, causing over half a million residents to be knocked off the grid.

Energy companies have been met with frustration and criticism following their response to the storm's damage across the state.

Three days after the storm, crews continue working to restore power to just under 400,000 residents.

With the Primary now days away, state officials are hoping the storm damage won't affect it.

The Connecticut Secretary of the State said in a statement that her office is in close communication both with local election officials across the state, and with power companies about restoring power to polling locations.

"We provided the power companies with a list of polling places before the storm ended this week so that they could prioritize the polls for Election Day, and every town has an emergency election plan for exactly this reason," Denise Merrill said.

Merrill continued saying that Connecticut residents are familiar with voting in the face of bad weather.

Following the state's experience of the 2011 October snowstorm and Hurricane Sandy in 2012, she is working to make sure voter's are still able to cast their ballots.

"I am working with election officials in each town to ensure that the election this Tuesday is safe, secure, and accessible to every voter in every town," Merrill continued.

New and current voters had until August 6 to register or change party affiliation by mail. However, for in person registrations or changes, you have until August 10 at noon.

By now, voters should have received an application for an absentee ballot from the state. Every voter is eligible this year to vote via absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, a voter would need to be out of town or have a medical condition, but that requirement has been waived.

Voters should return the completed Absentee ballot to their Town Registrar of Voters, postmarked before August 11. Some towns have designated drop boxes for absentee ballots. They must be dropped off by 8pm August 11.