Senate debates $46.7 billion budget plan with no new taxes

HARTFORD, Conn — The Connecticut Senate is debating a two-year, $46.7 billion state budget deal with no new taxes.

Wednesday's vote, which comes after the bill passed the House of Representatives with bipartisan support, is occurring on the final day of the regular legislative session that ends at midnight.

The budget benefits from a massive infusion of federal COVID-19 relief funds and improving state revenues. It includes spending increases in numerous areas, from education to municipal aid.

Twenty-two House Republicans joined with majority Democrats in passing the budget early Wednesday.

It remained unclear if there's enough time for the House to vote on the marijuana legalization bill.

*Editor's note: Video above aired on June 8.

